Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Banner posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banner by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Banner by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 3,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

