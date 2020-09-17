Basic Attention Token (BAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $102.47 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $367.01 million and approximately $102.47 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,469,058,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.