Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives €82.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.19 ($95.51).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FRA BAYN traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €56.46 ($66.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,739,387 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.52. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

