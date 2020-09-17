BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BMWYY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,005. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

