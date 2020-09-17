BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR stock remained flat at $$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get BBA AVIATION PL/ADR alerts:

BBAVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.