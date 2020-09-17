BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 7%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.92. 532,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 942,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

