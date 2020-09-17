Beacon Market Cap Hits $7,446.66 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,446.66 and approximately $586.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00469077 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012403 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001711 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

