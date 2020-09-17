Beaxy (BXY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,175.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,175.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

