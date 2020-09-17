Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

BDX traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.80. 1,850,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,803. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.41.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

