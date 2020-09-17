Beer Money Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Beer Money has a market cap of $109,234.26 and $355.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.04413386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034936 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars.

