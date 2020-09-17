Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $388,521.00 and $3,538.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054249 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

