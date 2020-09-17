Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in August

Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,200.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $$113.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Beiersdorf has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.78.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

