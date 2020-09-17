Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in August

Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,200.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $$113.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Beiersdorf has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.78.
Beiersdorf Company Profile
