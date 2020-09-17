BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
BKGFY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $77.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.