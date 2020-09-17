BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BKGFY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $77.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKGFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.