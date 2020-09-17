Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 13,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $291.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 74.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

