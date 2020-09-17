Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $5.75 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Bezant has a market cap of $5.75 million and $87,925.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00098525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01506334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00222109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

