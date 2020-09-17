Bigbom (BBO) Hits Market Capitalization of $128,449.31

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Hotbit, IDEX and Bancor Network. Bigbom has a total market cap of $128,449.31 and approximately $3,737.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

BBO is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.