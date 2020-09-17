Bilfinger’s (GBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBF. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bilfinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.80 ($33.88).

Shares of ETR:GBF traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Thursday, hitting €16.50 ($19.41). The company had a trading volume of 87,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.15. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 1 year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

