Binance Coin Price Tops $28.57 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $28.57 or 0.00259622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $666.47 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01491432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00194950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,979.90 or 3.26973262 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

