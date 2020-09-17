BIOQUAL, Inc. (BIOQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from BIOQUAL’s previous annual dividend of $0.70.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIOQ remained flat at $$68.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. BIOQUAL has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $78.00.
About BIOQUAL
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for BIOQUAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOQUAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.