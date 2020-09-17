BIOQUAL, Inc. (BIOQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from BIOQUAL’s previous annual dividend of $0.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOQ remained flat at $$68.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. BIOQUAL has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases.

