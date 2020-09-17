Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biotricity stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

