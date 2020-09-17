Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biotricity stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Biotricity Company Profile
