Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $80.99 million and $103,836.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $179.97 or 0.01643129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00725871 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000579 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000631 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

