Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.35 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $234.75 or 0.02143255 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin International, TOPBTC, ChaoEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,952.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00729919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012705 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,520,331 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Koineks, CoinBene, HBUS, Cryptopia, Independent Reserve, Coinroom, Bitso, Graviex, Coinone, Liquid, Bleutrade, ChaoEX, Bit2C, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Gate.io, CPDAX, Coinrail, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Bibox, Korbit, Buda, Poloniex, ABCC, BiteBTC, QuadrigaCX, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, WazirX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Kuna, B2BX, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Koinex, Bitstamp, MBAex, Tidex, Coinbe, Mercado Bitcoin, BitBay, FCoin, bitFlyer, EXX, Liqui, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, C2CX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinEx, BTCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, BtcTrade.im, COSS, Vebitcoin, YoBit, ACX, Cobinhood, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Zebpay, TOPBTC, RightBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Coindeal, Coinbase Pro, Koinim, Coinhub, OTCBTC, Crex24, Bitinka, Binance, Bitbank, Instant Bitex, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin, UEX, Huobi, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, Cryptohub, Bisq, Allcoin, Indodax, Bittrex, BitForex, Coinsuper, Braziliex, CEX.IO, IDCM, Coinfloor, BX Thailand, CoinFalcon, cfinex, Exrates, Exmo, DSX, BTC Markets, Livecoin, Iquant, Kraken, Zaif, BitMarket, OKCoin International, Bit-Z and QBTC. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

