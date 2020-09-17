Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.0890 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $426,127.21 and approximately $3,583.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00540946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

