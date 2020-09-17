Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.