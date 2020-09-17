Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 963,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,880. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.