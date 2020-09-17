Block-Logic Market Cap Reaches $363,374.77 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $363,374.77 and approximately $72.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

