BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Shares Up 0.3%

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 180,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 38,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

