Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) received a C$1.00 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.78.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,987. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.