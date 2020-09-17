Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BPFH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $468.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

