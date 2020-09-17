Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $564.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $167,247.61 and $564.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.45 or 0.04566056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035141 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

