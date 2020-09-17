Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

Shares of BOUYF stock remained flat at $$38.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

