Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. "

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,157. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

