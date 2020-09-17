BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BRKK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. BRK has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

BRK Company Profile

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

