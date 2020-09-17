BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS BRKK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. BRK has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.
BRK Company Profile
