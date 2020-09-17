Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $926.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $926.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $875.00 million. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.26.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $764,680.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,308 shares of company stock worth $43,618,774. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,081,361 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $274,844,000 after acquiring an additional 575,767 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 377.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,126 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $8,419,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

