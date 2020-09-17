Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 386,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

