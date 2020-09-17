Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 389,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

