Brokerages Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report sales of $33.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.85 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $4.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 695.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $99.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 million to $128.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.22 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 360,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,971. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

