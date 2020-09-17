Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $612.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.30 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.58. 233,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 255.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 116.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 240,884 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

