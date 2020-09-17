Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNOV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 3,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MediciNova by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

