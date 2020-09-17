Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

