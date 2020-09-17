Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $190.50. 812,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $207.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

