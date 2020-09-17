Brokerages Set Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $3.69

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

AR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 436,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

