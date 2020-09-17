Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $25.65

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

