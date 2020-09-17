Brokerages Set DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $12.00

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 93,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,067. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.