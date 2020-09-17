Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $169.09

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.81. 16,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,605. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,092 shares of company stock worth $2,750,970 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

