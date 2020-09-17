Brokerages Set Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $28.78

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $23,697,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Liberty Global by 94.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after buying an additional 708,570 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 41.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

