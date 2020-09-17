Brokerages Set Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Target Price at $130.22

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $133.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after acquiring an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after acquiring an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,640,000.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

