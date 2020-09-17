Brokerages Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT at $12.50

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 20,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,001. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after buying an additional 114,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 446,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

