Brokerages Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target at $46.25

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,377. The company has a market capitalization of $503.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

