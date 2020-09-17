Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) PT at $68.50

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. 160,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

